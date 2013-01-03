Miz Doris III is an immaculate turn-key yacht which truly epitomises the Westship 106-108 series. She has been perfectly maintained over the years by skilled captains and owners.

In 2010, she received new LCD displays and GPS systems in the pilothouse, major air conditioning upgrades, a full MTU inspection and a $25,000 W4 service. Even the engine room and bilges are "hospital white and spotless."

She was completely refitted in 2005 with full MTU W5 rebuilds and all new interior by Beverly Lionetti Interior Designs, and her interior also remains impeccable today.

Miz Doris III cruises at a very respectable 21 knots in even the roughest seas due to her pedigree Jack Sarin/Westport hull design. Nothing else in this size and price range compares to her flawless construction, perfect maintenance, and fantastic five-stateroom plus crew layout