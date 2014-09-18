IYC Sells Superyacht Piano Bar

An original and classically styled yacht from the Italian Picchiotti shipyard, this 48m motor yacht can accommodate 12 guests and acts as the perfect platform for high-end events and parties.

Styled by Arthur de Fever, her exterior is one of bygone luxury while her uncluttered and spacious interior provides ultimate comfort while her outdoor areas offer those on board relaxation via the pool deck, barbeque, wet bar, plush sun loungers and ample seating areas.

Piano Bar is powered by two Caterpillar 389 engines that allow her to cruise comfortably at 12 knots and has become the latest sales announcement from IYC.