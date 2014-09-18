IYC Sells Superyacht Piano Bar
IYC has announced the successful sale of the 47.9m (157’) Picchiotti motor yacht Piano Bar. Built in 1982, with a major renovation project taking place in 2005 and again in 2013, this classically styled motor yacht mixes the charm of old with the technology of new.
An original and classically styled yacht from the Italian Picchiotti shipyard, this 48m motor yacht can accommodate 12 guests and acts as the perfect platform for high-end events and parties.
Styled by Arthur de Fever, her exterior is one of bygone luxury while her uncluttered and spacious interior provides ultimate comfort while her outdoor areas offer those on board relaxation via the pool deck, barbeque, wet bar, plush sun loungers and ample seating areas.
Piano Bar is powered by two Caterpillar 389 engines that allow her to cruise comfortably at 12 knots and has become the latest sales announcement from IYC.