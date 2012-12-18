Anna J

A raised pilothouse superyacht—runs fast on a seaworthy Ray Hunt hull, the basis of the popular Palmer Johnson express, designed by Nuvolari & Lenard. In fact, at the time of her build, Anna J was the original yacht in the series and notably built for Palmer Johnson’s owner at the time. No expense was spared during her construction on equipment, design and installation.

Her V-shaped hull gives her a great cruise speed of 26 knots with 30 knots maximum. After a complete interior rebuild in 2010 and massive technical refit in 2011 including zero speed stabilizers, by all accounts, Anna J is virtually a new yacht.

Bear Market

With new exterior soft furnishings and new sun beds on her roof in 2011 and a refit in 2009, Bear Market is a great example of a maintaining a yacht well and keeping her equipped with the most modern technologies. She features 3G Wi-Fi throughout, has all new HD LED/LCD TVs, iPod docking stations in her salon, master and VIP cabins as well as Blu-ray players.

The salon offers a comfortable area both for lounging and dining. There is ample seating with a sofa to port and interior dining for eight guests to starboard. There is also a wet bar with a fridge and an icemaker starboard. She sleeps nine in four cabins including a master stateroom, VIP stateroom, a double and a twin cabin with a Pullman bed, all ensuite. Bear Market features ample sunbathing with a sun pad on the aft deck, forward and on the roof. Her aft sun pad can be turned into an exterior dining area for eight guests.