Custom built in 1988 by Heesen Yachts; M/Y Octopussy is a great example of a classic, yet expertly-maintained superyacht. Having undergone her first major technical refit project in 2002, her interior was then fully redone in 2008 as well as only just recently benefitting from a full paint-job and all new teak decks before her service in February 2011.

Octopussy’s main features are her speed and sturdy naval architecture from Mulder Design. She can easily hold a cruising speed of 25 knots whilst holding the ability to reach an incredible top speed of 40 knots.

This unique motor yacht can also comfortably accommodate up to ten guests in five suites, composing of one owner’s cabin, three double cabins and one twin cabin.

Available for sale for the first time through International Yacht Collection, M/Y Octopussy will be available for inspection at the Palm Beach Boat Show from March 24th-27th.

Octopussy is listed at an asking price of $5,900,000.