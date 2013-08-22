Tremendous care and attention to maintain her pedigree. Since her original launching, this special yacht has undergone many refits and makeovers.

Currently re-launched after an extensive two-year refurbishment program, Piano Bar features modernized accommodations, updated electronics and air conditioning, and extensive dry dock work.

For large scale functions and parties the huge aft deck becomes a major open space with the two tenders launched. Step up to the pool deck and be greeted by a barbeque and wet bar, comfortable sun lounging area and two seating areas. It's no surprise that this is where most people enjoy themselves during the day—if they are not on the jet skis or running ashore in the tenders

The interior has been professionally redecorated bringing a luxury feel to all areas. Guest accommodations include a master cabin, two double cabins, two twin cabins and the study on the main deck forward can be converted to provide a further twin guest stateroom to cater for a party of 12.

Listed at an asking price of $5,900,000 with IYC, Piano Bar is a legend reborn.