Sycara V

This 68m Nobiskrug-built superyacht was delivered in September this year and offers ample space onboard for the most comfortable yachting experience yet. With a Craig Beale and Pure Detail interior, Sycara V offers the most sophisticated surroundings, featuring beautiful woods, natural stone and fabrics.

Her interior is expertly laid out, featuring a large owner’s suite which faces aft with his & hers bathrooms alongside a private aft deck to look across the ocean uninterrupted. Sycara V can also accommodate 12-14 guests in five guest staterooms on the lower deck and situated around the main staircase with well placed pullman beds for families.

Sycara V’s Sun Deck also features an outstandingly placed 8-person Jacuzzi, custom made by Nobiskrug alongside a gym, a massage room and an outdoor bar. With ample room on her 30 square metres bathing platform to relax in the sun, Sycara V also offers a wealth of water toys and tenders for a fun cruise.

Powered by twin Caterpillar 3516 engines producing 2,130hp each, Sycara V is capable of carving through the glistening waters of any luxurious destination at a maximum speed of 17 knots and a cruising speed of 14.5 knots.

Sycara V is now available through International Yacht Collection for the 2010/11 winter charter in the Caribbean and will be based in St. Maarten. Sycara V will also be available for 2011 summer charters in the Western Mediterranean and will be based in Antibes. Her rate is 585,000 EUR per week.

Sycara IV

Sycara IV is a breath-taking and classically designed superyacht, effortlessly conveying style and class on the water. Built by Burger in 2009, this 46m fantail superyacht received the Judges’ Special World Superyacht Award for the best displacement motor yacht under 500GT.

Featuring a classic 1920’s design, her unique image was created from her owner’s image by the interior designer Ken Freivokh and the naval architect Bruce King Yacht Design. Her elegant interior is built in aluminium with an exterior design featuring teak and white painted panelling. Sycara IV’s interior exudes as much class as her exterior, featuring glossy white surfaces, Makassar Ebony, teak and sycamore highlights.

Sycara IV will also be available for 2010/11 winter charter in the Caribbean and will be based in St. Maarten alongside Sycara V. Her rate is 225,000 per week.

The Antigua Charter Yacht Show will take place from the 6th-11th December 2010, showcasing some of the finest charter vessels on the water.