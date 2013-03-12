Built by US shipyard Christensen in 2002, Aghassi accommodates 10 guests in five staterooms and an additional eight crew in four cabins.

Boasting new MTU 8V 4000 M60 engines and a cruising range of 4,000 nautical miles, the vessel is considered a truly impressive creation.

Exterior entertaining is provided by numerous on-deck spaces for sunbathing and relaxing, whilst expansive awnings provide ample shade if desired. Additionally, with the touch of a button, the sky lounge converts to a surround sound cinema with 50” plasma screen.

Also a Christensen-built yacht, First Draw (1995) features four staterooms for eight guests and crew quarters for four. She was recently outfitted with new Caterpillar 3412C-DITA engines powering her to a range of 3,000 nautical miles.

The vessel has also recently undergone several cosmetic updates, including new carpet, wall coverings, ceiling panels and paint, whilst the main salon has been remodelled with all-new custom furniture, and an updated entertainment system.

First Draw’s sky lounge has also been refurbished with custom furniture, window covers, and a new refrigerator in the bar, whilst the foyer has been extended with a new marble inlay floor, and a day head has been added.

S/Y Aghassi is available through IYC for an asking price of $14.9 million whilst S/Y First Draw has an asking price of $8 million.