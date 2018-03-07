So what is it that makes VSY’s version stand out? Delighted with their latest listing, Richard Gray, Sales Consultant at IYC explains, “The synergy between this Italian high-custom builder and the design work of one of the hottest Italian design studios in the world makes her incredibly special.”

While most explorers most attractive asset is their sea-kindly hull, with their design compromising on luxury for a combination of strong and sturdy structures, Hot Lab have created something that avoids such negotiations.

The Hot Lab 67M EXP is slick, smart and sumptuous, inside and out. Yes she can break ice, but she can also offer elegance: a 360 solution.

Gray continues, “The yacht’s cutting edge design by Hot Lab is ahead of the game and unlike anything else on the market.” He explains, “When you look at all the 60m+ yachts currently for sale, the Hot Lab 67 M Explorer by VSY truly has the most beautiful lines and a luxury aspect to her that hasn’t been seen in any other explorer yacht. Add to that the caliber and vision of her design and build team and you have a winning combination.”

Presented at the Fort Lauderdale Boat Show, the project arrived in the midst of an exploding movement that would soon gain its right as a requisite rather than a trend. Fast forward to the present day and we find a huge number of explorer vessels in build with shipyards learning to accommodate this new-found desire to literally go anywhere.

Cristiana Longarini, Director of VSY explains, “The Hot Lab 67 M Explorer by VSY was conceived in accordance with the original explorer yacht concept, yet features all the characteristics of a modern and absolutely contemporary yacht.” She continues, “It is a project that combines the sober elegance with typical Italian taste and savoir-faire, with the aim of making this yacht a point of reference in the category.”

Unsurprisingly, the yachts’ list of contemporary features is extensive and unique for an explorer of this size. Giving thanks to her experienced large yacht builders and chic design house, countless exterior spaces ensure no matter where guests choose to venture; they can make the most of their surroundings in glamorous lounge and pool areas over multiple levels, or more secretive seating on the bow.

Elsewhere the main saloon boasts a sushi and cocktail bar and when choosing either of two layout possibilities, the master cabin ensures a full office, walk in wardrobes and a 180 degree view from any siesta. Technically, her range of 5000nm at 12 knots and helipad ensures an unrivalled solution to discovering the undiscovered and we stay tuned to see if with the help of IYC, this project will be the next superyacht to do so.

For those wanting to find out more, the model will be on show at the Palm Beach Yacht Show with IYC.