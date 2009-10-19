Amongst the big name highlights will be the 54 metre Trinity-built Katharine. Built in 2001, she has recently undergone a two-year US$6 million refit and sleeps 12 guests in six lavish cabins. Upgrades include a redecorated saloon, new soft furnishings, an up-dated entertainment system, revamped crew areas and galley, and a complete engine overhaul.

Sure to be another show-stopper is the 50 metre Man of Steel built by Heesen in 2008. With exterior styling from the sketchbook of Omega and an exotic-themed interior by Marc Wallace, she sleeps 10 guests in five cabins and. One of her most exciting features is undoubtedly the floating glass floor which seems to hover above a sea of black rock and greets guests as soon as they step inside.

Motor yacht Blind Date II will be on hand to show-off her freshly launched package including a contemporary interior by Patrick Knowles ready to be customised by her new owner. Built in 2009 by Trinity, the 49 metre sleeps 12 guests in five cabins and is the latest delivery from the Trinity 160 series.

Also on the display list is the Trinity 46 metre Carpe Diem built in 2002 with an extensive refit in 2006. She can sleep up to 10 guests in five cabins and features classic interiors by Carol Williamson.

The 44 metre At Last will also make an appearance, fresh from a 27 month refit that saw her be stripped back to bare metal before her wheelhouse, interior, machinery, plumbing and electrical systems were all replaced. The 1990 Heesen-built motor yacht sports a Claudette Bonneville interior and sleeps 11 guests in five staterooms.

Fourth in the big-name list is the 43 metre motor yacht Big City, built in 2009 by Trinity. She sleeps 10 guests in five cabins and boasts an attractive sun deck complete with large Jacuzzi, wet bar, al fresco dining space, and barbeque.