She can sleep 12 guests across six cabins and with a professional crew of 13 caters well to families.

Guests will find onboard a range of entertainment options including watertoys, Jacuzzi and dance floor.

Originally built for owners Doug and Linda Von Allmen, this four-deck luxury vessel has until now only been utilised as a private vessel.

Linda Lou is available now for charter via International Yacht Collection and cruises the Mediterranean during the summer and the Caribbean during the winter.