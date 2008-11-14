IYC welcomes Linda Lou to the charter market
Lurssen’s 60 metre Linda Lou is the latest luxury superyacht to join the charter fleet of International Yacht Collection.
She can sleep 12 guests across six cabins and with a professional crew of 13 caters well to families.
Guests will find onboard a range of entertainment options including watertoys, Jacuzzi and dance floor.
Originally built for owners Doug and Linda Von Allmen, this four-deck luxury vessel has until now only been utilised as a private vessel.
Linda Lou is available now for charter via International Yacht Collection and cruises the Mediterranean during the summer and the Caribbean during the winter.
