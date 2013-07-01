J-Class Act

In parliamentary procedure, one often hears the declaration: "The ayes have it." But at the St. Barths Bucket in March, clearly the J's had it. The 2013 Bucket marked the first time in 76 years that five J Class yachts were in the same place at the same time...

