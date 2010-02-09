J-Class sailing yachts were born exclusively to race in the oldest and one of the most prestigious sporting races in the world, The America’s Cup. The iconic sailing yachts are now regaining their position in the modern world with the use of aluminium hulls renewing interest among modern owners, sparking a J-Class revival.

Hoek Design is leading the charge for modern J-Class yachts, with a number of their aluminium J-Class designs under construction, including the 43m Lionheart.

Lionheart will be the first of the new J-Class breed to launch. When delivered this summer, the superyacht will take the title of the largest J-Class yacht on the water.

Lionheart can accommodate eight guests in four cabins and is ideal for both racing or cruising. She is built to ABS and MCA standards.



Superyacht Lionheart is listed with an asking price of €14,900,000.



