Now christened by her official name, 'Topaz', this Frank C Paine and Hoek design collaboration has been built with a reduced wetted surface and higher keel aspect ratio to the longest waterline length yet to be seen in a J.

Topaz is now about to undergo commissioning sea trials with the project teams from HJB and Cornelsen and Partners, the Project Managers, as well as the Naval Architects from the Hoek office.

This latest exciting launch brings the J Class Association's fleet to 8 boats on the water.