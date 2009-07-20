The new J-Class yacht measures 41.2 metres and features both naval architecture and interior design by Sparkman & Stephens.

Before a hull design for the “Super-J” was settled upon, the American design studio studied every J-class hull line in their extensive library.

The sailing yacht is constructed with hull and deck cold-molded wood construction fastened to stainless steel frames while lightweight, contemporary joinery and systems enable the maximisation of ballast and the best sailing performance to be achieved.

The general arrangement, modified to modern classic racing yacht standards, sees eight guests accommodated in an aft full-beam Owner’s suite; a Guest cabin with en suite; and two further Guest cabins.

Also below decks are accommodations for eight crew members, and a generous full-beam galley which connects to the main saloon via an open bar area.

Up on deck, the “Super-J” maintains the beauty and grace of her ancestor Ranger while featuring all of yacht racing’s modern conveniences.

In keeping with the original design, the model boasts helm pedestal, twenty stainless steel Dorade vents, and a low-profile deckhouse that produces a clean, clear working deck.

Sailing yacht Ranger, built by the union of W. Starling Burgess and Sparkman & Stephens, was originally referred to as the “Super J” after her defence of the America’s Cup against Endeavour II.