What can you tell us about the new 63m superyacht project currently under construction in the Sunrise yard?

"Project 632 is the second in the Sunrise 63m series. The order for the first vessel, placed in 2010, gave us the opportunity to develop a remarkable technical platform, with a very effective hull that offers a basis for the largest volume yachts in their category at more than 1,400 GRT. It did not take long to secure the second order once the client and his representatives were able to witness the standard achieved in engineering and construction in the first project (to be delivered in the spring 2014).

The design for both yachts was developed with Espen Oeino, who brought his gigayacht approach to these vessels, combining very spectacular spaces and vistas in a relatively compact envelope: a megayacht that can enter most marinas. Project 632 offers a very fresh approach to interiors, in the inimitable contemporary style of Focus Design from Germany. With a development and construction schedule of less than 30 months, the yacht will be launched at the end of 2014, only half a year from the first vessel. We actually had to build a new facility to accommodate this project, as the original Sunrise Yachts shipyard was designed for the construction of yachts in the 45m-55m range."



You’re also building a sistership to the 45m Africa named 'Sunset', how will she differ from the original?

"Africa" was extremely well received by the yachting media and industry in general, as it kept the promise of delivering a high quality yacht at a very competitive price, the very concept of Sunrise Yachts. Most importantly, the yacht has proven to be very seaworthy and reliable and has fully satisfied her owner. The decision was therefore made to carry on with the construction of a sister ship that could only benefit from the experience gained from the first vessel in some technical aspects. Design-wise, two main modifications have been made: the sun deck has been redesigned, with a different seating and lounging configuration, and a larger, rectangular, custom jacuzzi added. The foredeck was also redesigned to provide for a dual use of the space, both sitting and lounging.

This is actually my favourite exterior space on the yacht. The major change is actually the interior: in sharp contrast with "Africa"'s dark, tropical wood and exotic decor, "Sunset"'s interior, also designed by Franck Darnet, will offer a bright and warm ambiance, making use of light woods, leather wall panelling, mother-of-pearl inserts and a refined design of lighting throughout the yacht. There remains significant flexibility in adapting the interior to the future owner's taste."



When can we expect to see these two yachts launch?

"Given our substantial order book at the moment, with five large yachts under construction, we have to prioritize our time-sensitive projects. "Sunset" being built on spec has been rescheduled for a delivery in the winter 2013-2014, therefore in time for the spring and summer season. The second launch of next year will be Project 601 in May, followed by Project 632 in December. As we intend to build more projects based on the same technical platforms - while offering a high level of customization in exterior styling and interior design - we will be able to deliver 45m projects in less than 20 months and 63m projects in less than 30 months."



How has your geographical position in Turkey helped Sunrise Yachts develop?

"Our location in Turkey originates from Guillaume Roché's career and personal history. Guillaume, the CEO and co-founder of Sunrise Yachts, was one of the pioneers of yacht building in Turkey, recognizing the country's tremendous potential: the right environmental conditions, hard working people who take pride in their work, an extensive industrial base with numerous commercial shipyards, a lower cost of business than Western Europe. Our ambition, i.e. to offer a competitive alternative to North-European shipyards, involves a lot of hard, work but we feel confident that we are on the right way to achieve just that. Next year (2014) will be the test, once we will have completed three more yachts. We intend to welcome more and more visitors from the industry and let them discover Turkey and Antalya in particular: a beautiful place to build and refit yachts, but also to enjoy them!"



What are you hoping to achieve over 2013?

"2013 will be a year of consolidating our growth, bringing our team together ever more tightly (we have grown to more than 150 employees in the last few months), focusing on progressing our current projects and meet or exceed our client's expectations everywhere we can. We will also redesign our logo and corporate identity and launch a new website."