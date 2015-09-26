Established in 2010, WIDER yachts are helmed by CEO Tilli Antonelli, a leading figure within the industry who, as the company suggests “has helped transform the yachting landscape over the last 30 years into the glamorous and hi-tech pastime that it is today”.

The WIDER 150 Project is considered a perfect representation of the Wider way of thinking. Her on-board beach club is larger than anything similar on any other boat its size – just one of the features which embodies the aim of bringing owners closer to the sea through the medium of design.

Furthermore, the layout is surrounded by large floor-to-ceiling windows which run throughout the main and upper deck lounge areas, permitting sunlight to flood in and provide panoramic views of the sea.

We sat down with Jeremy Roche, Sales & Marketing Director of WIDER Yachts, at the 2015 Monaco Yacht Show to find out more about this significant launch in the world of superyachts.