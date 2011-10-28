After christening superyacht Remember When in November last year, Christensen Yachts are back at the 2011 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show with their exhibition of high-quality superyachts.

Speaking about the elegantly designed vessel, Joe Foggia stated, “It’s one of our most recent and it’s our crown jewel, the latest and greatest of Christensen. The Owner spared no expense, John Rosatti, and it is a turn-key yacht. We start most of our yachts on speculation, get them going and then someone like Mr Rosatti comes in and picks them up half way through … so everything you see in the boat is turn-key price at the end of the deal; so there’s no guess work for the buyer when they come in.”

Christensen has launched such impressive yachts as Remember When, Odessa, Casino Royale and One More Toy; making themselves synonymous with superyachts in the 40-50m range.



However, working to understand the mind behind the modern American shipyard, we asked Joe Foggia how he got into the business. “Christensen was founded by Dave Christensen in 1983,” explains Joe. “I started there sweeping floors when I was 13 or 14, worked there through high school and college, became full time in 1990 and worked on several different projects, growing up through the whole process, and then became President of the company in 2000.”

For a further insight into the world-class shipyard, watch the full interview with Joe Foggia above, or visit the Christensen stand at the 52nd edition of the Fort Lauderdale Boat Show this weekend.