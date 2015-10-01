John Leonida Of Clyde & Co On Superyacht Law
Away from the glitz and glamour of the superyacht life, there is a mountain of administration that goes into ensuring everything runs smoothly for all parties concerned.
One of the most important requirements for all superyacht activity, from build and design, to sale and charter, is that all legalities are covered.
Step forward Clyde & Co, a company that specialises in all things superyacht law. We sat down with John Leonida, a Partner at Clyde & Co, at the 2015 Monaco Yacht Show, to find out more.
“Superyacht law is a fairly new discipline,” he began, “probably no more than 15-20 years old and it brings together different stands of law – intellectual property, maritime conveyancing, design, sale and purchase, insurance, employment.
And we bring it all together into a single discipline called superyacht law and it addresses all the issues that a builder, a designer, an owner, a crew member, an insurer has with a superyacht.
“The kind of cases we get involved with are ... we’re representing a builder on drafting the contracts to make the boat a finished article or looking after a designer's interests when they’re producing a fascinating new piece of intellectual property, or an owner who wants to buy a second hand boat. That’s what we do.”
You can watch the full video interview with Mr Leonida above this article.