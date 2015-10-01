One of the most important requirements for all superyacht activity, from build and design, to sale and charter, is that all legalities are covered.

Step forward Clyde & Co, a company that specialises in all things superyacht law. We sat down with John Leonida, a Partner at Clyde & Co, at the 2015 Monaco Yacht Show, to find out more.

“Superyacht law is a fairly new discipline,” he began, “probably no more than 15-20 years old and it brings together different stands of law – intellectual property, maritime conveyancing, design, sale and purchase, insurance, employment.

And we bring it all together into a single discipline called superyacht law and it addresses all the issues that a builder, a designer, an owner, a crew member, an insurer has with a superyacht.

“The kind of cases we get involved with are ... we’re representing a builder on drafting the contracts to make the boat a finished article or looking after a designer's interests when they’re producing a fascinating new piece of intellectual property, or an owner who wants to buy a second hand boat. That’s what we do.”

You can watch the full video interview with Mr Leonida above this article.