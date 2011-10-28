Maintaining a number of successful companies is a skill which only the bold and the few posses; however, John Rosatti has introduced numerous businesses to America whilst presenting his new project, Burger Fi. Running on the mantra "BurgerFication of the Nation", John Rosatti is creating a concept of a high-quality fast food restaurant that works.

Using ethically sourced ingredients and an innovative service style, the grand opening of BurgerFi has exploded onto the streets and has kept customers returning to the restaurant time and time again. Speaking on the subject, Mr Rosatti noted, "This is my new passion, burgers. Being in the restaurant business for a few years, about ten years, we have four restaurants down here in Florida; Nick & Angelo's, The Office - but an expensive burger concept - so me and my partner felt the need for a downscale, all natural concept, something that's affordable now with the way it is."

However, even though work is a must, there is more to life than living in the office whilst at sea. John Rosatti owns a yacht with a unique, sophisticated style and an enviable interior which surrounds guests in luxury and comfort whilst at sea. Paired with the luxury, Remember When is also fully equipped with an arsenal of toys, including Harley Davidsons, Sea Doos and Vespas as well as the usual water toys.

Remember When will be on display at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show until the 31st of October, offering the perfect opportunity to see a yacht which fits perfectly with both the Miami Nightlife and international cruising lifestyle.