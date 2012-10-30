Part of Benetti’s semi-custom Class range, Diamonds Are Forever is a standing example of luxury and a homage to Britain’s very own James Bond. Diamonds Are Forever is Staluppi’s largest yacht to date, standing amongst his previous fleet of yachts dedicated to the Ian Fleming series such as Moonraker, Thunderball, The World Is Not Enough and Octopussy.

Staluppi also noted toward a new construction project which is potentially take place at the Benetti shipyard under the working title of Skyfall.

Diamonds Are Forever is currently available for sale through Worth Avenue Yachts and Ocean Independence at an asking price of $59,500,000.