Johnson Yachts Presents New 28m Concept

Johnson 93 is set apart from other yachts of her size by her distinctive dual level vertical windows, a feature which assures an abundance of light in the master suite and provides unparalleled 270-degree views. Behind this area is the raised pilothouse, where the five centre panes of clear tempered glass create better sight lines in low-light conditions and provide 270-degree views to assist safe navigation.

“One thing to look at on the Johnson 93 are her really nice walkaround side decks,” says Jeff Stanley, the yacht broker at Gilman Yachts in Ft. Lauderdale who is the U.S. East Coast dealer for this Johnson 93. “Her saloon is the same width as the 90-foot boats from other builders with no walkarounds. It’s indicative of the volume and of this build—she’s just a bigger yacht.”

Johnson 93 features a spacious flying bridge, with a wet bar and alfresco galley counter with propane grills to the port side and a large seating area and dining table to starboard. Boarding the Johnson 93 is simple from the spacious “teak-beach” swim platform, which has hydraulic aft section that facilitates bathing as well as the launch, retrieval, and storage of a tender. A large storage garage for gear and water toys is in the transom.

Bill Dixon from Dixon Yacht Design commented on the new concept design: “This series of yacht came about as a wide-beam design with on-deck masters… She’s got that owner’s cabin with the wraparound glass, a big leisure space with wide side decks and a good-sized flybridge with a solid hardtop, and good crew’s quarters. We designed the structure of the Johnson 93 to accommodate customization and provided Johnson Yachts with the engineering and several layouts, but we sometimes consult on additional accommodation plans.”

Johnson Yachts in collaboration with Dixon Yacht Design offer various layouts and semi-custom modifications within the hull design and will customize the accommodations layout anywhere between three to six staterooms. Each vessel in the series is bespoke and play a unique role individually as they have been tuned to the owner’s taste.

The Johnson 93 will cruise at 21 knots and top out at 24 knots from power provided by a pair of 1435kW Caterpillar C32s.