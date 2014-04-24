After launching the 73m Silver and Silver Zwei – the longest aluminium built superyacht in the world – Hanseatic Marine gained industry repute thanks to their flawless construction. As they moved on to the delivery of Smerelda with Espen Oeino, the decision arose to rebrand to Silver Yachts given their connection to the rapidly expanding new brand identity.

“We previously were called Hanseatic Marine and that has to do with our German background,” explains Jona Kan. “However during the past years we’ve always been known [for] our products. The first yacht that we made was called Silver […] and our second boat was Silver Zwei, that’s why we made the decision to rebrand ourselves into Silver Yachts.”

Thanks to a new brand identity, Silver Yachts is feeling hopeful toward their expansion into new markets.

“Obviously the Asian market is less developed than the European or American market. We feel now that in markets like China, the demand for larger yachts is really coming up. Larger yachts, in terms of 50-60m plus, will really come up and we make our yachts in the range of 70-100m and we think now is really the time to penetrate the Chinese market and the Asia-Pacific market.”

We also asked Jona about new projects underway at the Silver Yachts shipyard in Australia.

“We are building now Hull #4, called Silver Fast, it will be the sister ship of Smerelda. It will be 77m, it goes at a maximum speed of 30 knots and we are hoping to launch Silver Fast in the first quarter of 2015.”

For more information on Silver Yachts’ new identity and their views on the obstacles and potential surrounding the Chinese market, watch the above video.