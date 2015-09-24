We sat down with Jonathan Beckett, Chief Executive of Burgess, on the opening day of the 2015 Monaco Yacht Show to discuss his company’s enduring excellence, a recent high profile superyacht sale, and more.

“I think we’ve been very fortunate as a company,” he said. “The greatest reason for our success I think is being well organised and sheer hard work. Nothing beats hard work and being mobile and having a really strong and good team behind you who are prepared to jump when you need to jump.”

One of Burgess’s most recent accomplishments was the sale of the 72 metre motoryacht Stella Maris.

“There was one person who had been eyeing the boat for a long time and the owner had been mooting that they would accept much higher prices,” he explained.

“So when we actually placed the boat formally on the market at the right price I think there were two or three people who had been watching it who jumped and tried to grab that moment.”

You can watch the full video interview with Mr Beckett above this article.