In fact, with a grand total of 30 yachts to look after, either docked in the Port Hercule harbour or out at anchor, it represents a record number for Burgess at the prestigious Monaco event.

Yet despite these daunting numbers, Burgess CEO Jonathan Beckett looked remarkably relaxed when he sat down with us on the opening day of the show, and he was keen to talk us through some of the fleet in attendance.

“Cakewalk is back and I think this show has Cakewalk’s name on it. She’s ready to be sold and we’ve got quite a lot of interest in her. We’ve got clients flying in specifically to see her at the show, so we’re very excited about that,” he said.

“The sailing yacht Twizzle, which is one of the most incredible and highest quality sailing yachts in the world, is here on display and seriously for sale.

“Cloud 9 at anchor is seriously for sale because the owner is moving up and doing something knew. I could talk about them all! They’re all special and they’ve all got a reason to be here – to be sold.”

As for Burgess themselves, as they approach their 40th anniversary, it is clear that they remain at the very pinnacle of their industry.

