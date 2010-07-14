After studying at the College of Advanced Technology and the Technical University, Eel Kant began his career in the commercial shipbuilding industry. After that he switched to the yacht building industry where he worked for 16 years with Feadship’s Royal van Lent, leaving as a project manager. From 2003 until 2010 Kant was the managing director of Oceanco.

After a career lasting over two decades with Feadship and Oceanco, Kant has worked with some of the world’s finest motor yachts. However, he has announced his own personal devotion for sailing, “It is obvious that I have never said it out loud, but to be honest, as far as I’m concerned there should be a mast on a yacht and sails are not only for show, but should be used as often as possible. I, myself sail a small sailing yacht and seize every opportunity to go out on the water. At Jongert’s, where beautiful sailing yachts and motor yachts are being built, I really feel at home.”

As a result of the worldwide financial crisis, the yacht building industry struggles with a declining market. Although Jongert Shipyard is too confronted with the fact that the enquiries are falling in number, Kant is convinced that the yard will survive the crisis. “Quality, energy and innovation are the answers to these problems. The yard that guarantees quality, works together with partners and in doing so, combines forces and moreover continues to invest in innovations, will be able to safeguard the future of the company.”

Helping cement this statement was the launch of the Uisge Beatha, meaning Water of Life, a Jongert 2400M. The aluminium sloop rigged yacht with closed wheelhouse and open cockpit has been built for a Scottish owner who wanted to be able to sail the yacht together with her partner without a crew. The owner commented “After our search the choice was simple. Only this Jongert yacht meets all our needs ... We’ve followed Jongert for about 35 year’s and all that time we have been impressed by the quality of the Jongert Yachts”

“The Jongert 2400M is a superyacht with everything that goes with it”, says a spokesman of the shipyard. “In addition to the double master cabin there are berths for seven guests. That’s more than enough to accommodate family and crew. But since the owner’s wishes are to make long voyages together, Jongert has equipped the yacht in such a way that they can sail the yacht all by themselves.”

Folkert Brongert will supervise the construction and completion of two projects that Jongert Shipyard obtained in 2009 out of the bankruptcy estate of the old Jongert yard. As soon as both projects are completed Brongers will leave the new Jongert shipyard with Eel Kant focusing on Jongert’s future and their attendance at the 2010 Monaco Yacht Show.