According to its creators, she will be the first of a new range of performance yachts that combines “stylish design, excellent performance levels and the distinctive Jongert standards of comfort and quality”. Jongert says that the performance line will eventually consist of a 28, 32, 36 and 40 metre version.

Design studio Rhoades Young is responsible for the yacht’s exterior and interior design, whilst the hull lines are drawn by world renowned designer Doug Peterson, who has worked on several Jongert projects.

The Jongert 3200P will be packed with sophisticated innovations including a lifting keel and performance-oriented hull shape.

Stunning panoramic views are afforded from the wheelhouse as well as the master stateroom, which offers direct access to a private beach platform that provides easy access to shore while also functioning as a swimming platform.

Founded in 1953, Jongert has grown to become one of the world’s foremost yachtbuilders, specialising in semi-custom and custom sailing and motoryachts built mainly in steel or aluminium.