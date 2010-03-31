The 39m superyacht Lucia-M is a 39000 MY. The fast semi-displacement yacht was built for a German Hotel developer who came to Jongert as an experienced motor yacht user. Folkert Brongers, General Manager of Jongert Shipyard was proud to state “He knew Jongert for many years and when he wanted to have a new motor yacht built, he chose Jongert. In my opinion that’s a huge compliment”.

Lucia-M is a ‘typical Jongert’ says Brongers “The Lucia-M combines the well known Jongert quality with excellent qualities and technical innovations like the glass-bridge and a monitoring system. And just like the 5200M, our latest design in the sailing yacht line, the emphasis is on privacy, luxury, comfort and space. This motor yacht can be seen as the best in its class”

The motor yacht is built to an exceptionally high standard with state of the art architecture working harmoniously with the high tech equipment on board. Her impressive ability is paired with a beautiful all-aluminium hull and contemporary superstructure designed by Azure Naval Architects and Guido de Groot Design, who also designed the Interior.

Powered by twin MTU 16V4000 M93 4,185hp engines, Lucia-M will be capable of achieving a max speed of 28kts with a range of 2,400nm at a speed of 12kts on a fuel capacity of 46,500 litres.

Lucia M's accommodation exists to offer the owner and their guests ultimate comfort. Folkert Brongers says “The double master cabin is positioned in such a way that the beam of the yacht (7, 85 m) is fully used. A huge skylight, which can be electrically darkened, has been fitted over the bath in the master cabin. From his stateroom the owner has direct access to a gym and a steam bath in the forepeak. The semi covered flybridge offers a bar, a lounge and a sun deck.”

“We are proud of our team” reports Brongers. “Thanks to the efforts of every single team member Jongert is ready for the future.”