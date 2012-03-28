During the four day luxury showcase, Jongert are planning to introduce their new models to the Asian market. The 500 LE X and the 42MY motor yacht has been picked as the perfect combination between modern and traditional designs to display to over 15,000 influential visitors from all across greater China.

With final drawings of both 42m designs by Guido de Groot nearing completion, Jongert is excited about what the show can bring.

Furthermore, the leading Dutch sailing yacht builder has stated that the three contracts announced earlier in the year are currently being finalized; bringing the 44m motor yacht, 46.4m Dubois motor yacht and the 3400M sailing yacht into construction.

Jongert will set sail towards Asia for the first time next week and will be hosting a stand at the show, located in the centre of the area at booth number H2. The Hainan Rendezvous is only just around the corner, and Superyachts.com is very excited to see how the event plays out.