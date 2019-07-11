Joy Rider, who will be showcased by Amels and Damen later this year at the Monaco Yacht Show, features a new design building on the established success of Damen’s leading yacht support range.

The vessel is perfectly equipped for superyacht support and stand-alone functionality with advanced features, at the heart of which lies a 6.7 tonne deck crane and expansive space for toys, tenders and submarines.

After outfitting at the Damen yard, Joy Rider, who has not yet been claimed by an Owner, will be ready for immediate delivery in September. In a statement, Damen reported, “The newly developed YS 4508 design is perfect for the owner who wants to enjoy amazing adventures, undersea treasures and come face-to-face with Earth’s most spectacular wildlife.”

Such design is compatible with the industry-wide trend in recent years to increasingly seek explorer yachts, charter to more and more remote destinations, and hold adventure as the highest virtue in yachting.

Perhaps Joy Rider’s most valuable feature therefore is her expansive storage space, including large cool and freeze stores, a petrol store and multifunctional stores, making her the ideal vessel for Owners seeking to set up on-board beach parties and offload provisions.

Her facilities are not purely limited to support though, as her stand-alone facilities include accommodation for up to 6 guests and 7 crew, a helipad and relaxed socialising spaces on bridge and main deck.

The YS 4508 is the latest in Damen’s successful Yacht Support range, of which it has already delivered 15 Yacht Supports reaching up to 71.5 metres in length.