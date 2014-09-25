We were keen to find out more details about this impressive roster of projects when we sat down with Julia Stewart, director of Imperial Yachts, on the opening day of this year’s Monaco Yacht Show.

“We have quite a few projects under construction,” she confirmed. “Not all of them over 90 metres, but they’re certainly going to be the yachts that define the industry. They are highly interesting projects and going to certainly be landmarks for the yachting industry for years to come.”

One project that has already made headlines is the new 80-metre Abeking yacht, which is due to launch soon.

“It’s going to be a star! Ms Stewart enthused. “Beautiful interior and exterior. The project is going to be delivered on time. I think the yacht is going to have very successful summer season and then a winter season. It’s going to be a defining project.”

You can watch the full video interview with Julia Stewart above this article.