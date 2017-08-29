How does this project offer more than an average 73-metre?

Project 783 is exclusive, and by this we mean many things: she never chartered since her delivery, she is offered in perfect condition and she is very well maintained with winter works on a yearly basis.

Saying this, Project 783 is in better condition than any other superyacht in her range and she enters the brokerage market in a “like-new” condition. It is a real pride for Imperial to push such a vessel like this, and she is the perfect example of our strict and precise management procedures.

What kind of space on board can owners benefit from?

Before enhancing her volumes and spaces, you must understand how impressive Project 783 is: from her wide swim platform with Beach Club, to your first steps on the large Main deck aft, she already gives the tone. Space is the keyword on board and certainly one of the most valuable asset.

Wide volumes are then designed in the Owner’s suite with its folding balcony offering a 180-degree view or her magnificent Sun deck with exterior Cinema on aft, or Gym and Jacuzzi on fore. While investing in Project 783, you enter in a world where generosity in accommodation will be at the center of your journeys.

How is this is a superyacht of the ‘elite class’?

Project 783 boasts state-of-the-art technical specifications with a marvellous design and luxury interiors. But her difference on the market is really made by the investment in time and human resources we made since her delivery on 2012.

You can’t pretend to be an elite class superyacht if you don’t cruise with highly trained crew or carefully upgrade and maintain the vessel with very regular maintenance programs. What Imperial achieved on board Project 783 corresponds to the owner’s need and precise requests, and together we are proud to offer to the brokerage market one of the best 70m+ superyacht which entered the market in the past 5-10 years.

What owner do you think this would suit?

Potential owners with dynamic behaviour and modern tastes would definitely love Project 783: her warm and light interiors are incredibly attractive, while her aggressive lines and fabulous exterior fittings can accommodate any demanding owner.

On a financial consideration, and thanks to her perfect condition, Project 783 represents the perfect charter superyacht and would generate very good charter incomes to her next owner.

Delivered in 2012, why is this a perfect opportunity to bypass new-build?

The actual state of the New Construction market is clear: building your next 70m+ superyacht from scratch would take you at least 3 years if the selected yard has the capacities to start the soonest, considering as well the huge undertaking in both value and investment.

Considering Project 783 as the next superyacht to purchase rather than a new build is clear for all the strong arguments we mentioned above. But her immaculate condition makes her the ideal investment.

Nobiskrug's Project 783 will be on display at the Monaco Yacht Show (September 27-30) with Imperial Yachts alongside the 6711 adventure support boat. We look forward to bringing you more from the Imperial Fleet directly from the show.