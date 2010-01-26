Julianne yacht price reduced by Northrop and Johnson
Northrop and Johnson has reduced the sale price of 24.48m motor yacht Julianne. The long-range cruiser was built in 2006 by Northern Marine Yachts.
With interior design by Scott Cole in collaboration with the owners, Julianne is classically elegant throughout, with English and Italian fixtures and hand-carved woodwork.
Julianne can accommodate six guests in three cabins including an island queen VIP cabin and queen-berth guest room.
This single engine yacht can reach a top speed of 12 knots, and can reach an impressive range of 4,100 nautical miles at her cruising speed of 10 knots.
Previously marketed at US $5.950 million, Julianne is now listed with an asking price of US$4.684 million.
