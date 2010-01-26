With interior design by Scott Cole in collaboration with the owners, Julianne is classically elegant throughout, with English and Italian fixtures and hand-carved woodwork.

Julianne can accommodate six guests in three cabins including an island queen VIP cabin and queen-berth guest room.

This single engine yacht can reach a top speed of 12 knots, and can reach an impressive range of 4,100 nautical miles at her cruising speed of 10 knots.

Previously marketed at US $5.950 million, Julianne is now listed with an asking price of US$4.684 million.



