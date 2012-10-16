Working in collaboration with German Frers Jr, the owner of Tulip has created a one-off yacht with a classic hull shape above the water line, but with modern features below, such as a lifting keel and flat underwater ship, this a true combination of classic and modern features.

During trial runs on the Wadden Sea and North Sea, both the owner and the designer are proud with the stable seagoing yacht which creates a perfect environment in which to relax, even at force 7 winds, as was experienced during one of the trial runs.

Thanks to a lifting keel, Tulip has a variable draught from 3.2m to 5.10m, presenting a number of advantageous sailing characteristics. Her metallic ice-blue superstructure is a striking combination with the clean and flush deck and wide cockpit.

“This ship is not just special for me and for our shipyard because it is our largest yacht to date, but also because we have really achieved this beautiful end result together with the owner,” explains Eeuwe Kooi, owner of the K&M Shipyard. “We first started talking about this more than three years ago. During preparation and construction we talked regularly, even daily during the last few months. You are literally building something together, and it’s very special to finally see the end result. I am not only proud of the yacht, but also of our shipyard employees. They have shown that K&M is able not only to build pure aluminium no-nonsense ships but also luxury cruisers.”

After a festive inauguration, Tulip will set sail for the Mediterranean, where it will take up its permanent berth and begin its promising charter career.