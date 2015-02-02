Karl comments “I am excited to start a new challenge within the Hill Robinson Group. During my career I have managed a variety of significant complex new build projects and refits throughout Europe. This next step seems a natural move, as the company is growing and we’re in the process of developing a series of 100m+ projects.”

Karl, who is also a passionate sailor, got his degree in Naval Architecture in his home country the Netherlands. He started his yachting career at Koersvelt Yacht Projects B.V. As a Project Engineer he managed several new builds and developed an ISO certified quality control system. In 2007 he joined Hill Robinson to further develop his career as a Senior Project Manager/Owner’s Representative leading various teams of highly qualified Project Managers and Engineers.

Niall Robinson, says “Karl’s wealth of experience and Industry knowledge has already made him a key addition to the Hill Robinson Group. Nick and I welcome his input to help move the Company forward in 2015 and beyond. The increasing demand from our customers led us to look for an addition to our board of Directors, someone who stands for our philosophy of innovation and exceptional service. I’m confident that Karl fulfils this profile and will play a key role in implementing and providing high quality solutions for our clients.”

Hill Robinson provides a specialised multilingual management service, sharing the responsibility of all aspects of yacht ownership, development and operation, providing the essential support that makes the whole yachting experience a success.