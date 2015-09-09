The increasing number of yachts heading to Karpaz Gate proves the marina’s capabilities to execute a wide scope of technical and specialist work, successful projects completed this year include major service and repair work on a Custom Line 112, an extensive Sunseeker 90 project and work carried out on a custom 47m sailing yacht.

The 5 Gold Anchor-rated marina is now highlighting special winter deals and packages for refit and repair work, as an increasing number of boat owners discover the convenient and extensive facilities at the North Cyprus destination away from more crowded and expensive options in the Western Mediterranean.

Offering the most cost effective and flexible facility in the region, the Sea-Alliance Group-managed Karpaz Gate Marina Boat Yard provides the ideal East Mediterranean base for a range of vessels requiring work during the winter months to get ready for the new summer season.

Karpaz Gate Marina Harbour Master Deniz Akaltan said: “Building on our most successful summer season since the marina opened four years ago, we remain committed to maintaining the highest professional standards for our clients. It is our aim that yacht management companies and owners have access to a high quality and wide range of services, and that crew members are satisfied with the boat yard and enjoy the marina facilities.

“A few of the major projects we have worked on this year include a major repair and service project of a Custom Line 112 which was completed as a joint service venture by KGM technicians and Ferretti Service Technicians. All the service and repair needs were fulfilled exceptionally quickly, with upmost cooperation and coordination between parties. Another highlight from this season was a Sunseeker 90 project which involved servicing requests requiring multiple work disciplines from mechanical to carpentry. The completion of a custom 47m sail yacht project was another outstanding example of Karpaz Gate Marina Boat Yard’s comprehensive capabilities and growing reputation as an alternative facility away from busier areas.

“We continue to see a growth in interest from superyachts which are looking for refit and maintenance packages outside the West Med. They are discovering that in the East Med we can offer cost benefits, better value for money, as well as attractive packages, accommodating time frames and the full attention of our management team.

“All of our services are provided under the tight supervision of Sea-Alliance Group which has proven experience in refits and new builds throughout Europe. As Northern Cyprus is outside of the EU zone and offers VAT-exempt supply and service options, there are significant cost advantages for the project owners. Inexpensive labour and material costs also have a major effect in enabling us to execute the same scope of refit projects with less funds compared to other boat yards in the region.”

Karpaz Gate Marina Boat Yard, which features an 18,000 square metre dry dock and 300-ton capacity travel hoist and service pedestals, has the engineering and service capabilities to carry out projects and renewal work for superyachts, as well as refit, repairs and season preparation service projects.