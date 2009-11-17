KGM is designed for yachts anywhere between seven and 65 metres in length. The inner basin of the Marina will encompass six floating pontoons, while its dry docks will be amongst the largest in the East Mediterranean.

Among the extensive list of services to be provided by Karpaz Gate are water sports, laundry and dry cleaning, tourist arrangements, dining, port entry open 24 hours, yacht maintenance, VIP access to the resort, and a shuttle service.

The location will also host all the top-class yachting facilities one would expect from a modern marina including work shops, 24 hour fuel and security, a travel lift, golf cars, diving centre, and internet.

Managed by Sea-Alliance Group, KGM will not just include the new marina but also two hotels; Karpaz Peninsula and Karpaz Bay.

Connecting the resorts and marine is the Promenade with shops, bars, and restaurants among its list of attractions.

Karpaz Gate Marina will act as a Port of Entry with an Immigration and Customs Office on site, while two international airports, Larnaka and Ercan, which sit adjacent to the Marina while increase its ease of access.

Currently under construction, KGM is scheduled to open in spring 2011.