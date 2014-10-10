While home ports offer a certain level of comfort, limiting your choice to one marina may limit options – the D-Marin Marinas Group offers owners the freedom to choose between ten premium marina destinations.

D-Marin offers marina guests full homeport solutions around the world's most spectacular cruising destinations. You can explore the coastline of Turkey and unique islands of Greece, sail through the natural wonders of Dalmatia and Montenegro, enjoy the vibrancy of Athens and Venice, and experience ancient towns of Zadar and Sibenik in Croatia with D-Marin excellence.

D-Marin's growing portfolio includes 10 marinas with over 9,000 wet & dry berths located in Turkey, Greece and Croatia. D-Marin boasts the largest international marina network within the Eastern Mediterranean basin and Adriatic Sea.

These marinas (such as Lamda Flisvos) provide premium berthing facilities for yachts from 30m to 160m and ensure that all of these marinas can now provide Superyacht Homeport facilities and/or destination berths for visiting Superyachts.