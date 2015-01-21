The 141m sailing yacht - the largest wooden luxury yacht ever built - and the 150m project which is in the very early stages of life, are just a few concepts coming to life from extensive portfolio of Ken Freivokh.

For a closer look into projects such as Dream Symphony, the 150m project with IMAX cinema, a 107m underway at a leading Dutch shipyard with triple height atriums and the Dyna Rig evolution, watch the above video.