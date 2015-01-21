Ken Freivokh On Ground Breaking New Projects
The designer of the iconic Maltese Falcon and the mastermind behind a number of ground-breaking projects set to emerge from yards across the world in the near future, Ken Freivokh joins us at the Top 100 Largest Yachts Forecast Launch to discuss everything from wood yachts to IMAX cinemas.
The 141m sailing yacht - the largest wooden luxury yacht ever built - and the 150m project which is in the very early stages of life, are just a few concepts coming to life from extensive portfolio of Ken Freivokh.
For a closer look into projects such as Dream Symphony, the 150m project with IMAX cinema, a 107m underway at a leading Dutch shipyard with triple height atriums and the Dyna Rig evolution, watch the above video.