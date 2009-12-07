The Kestrel 106 was inspired by the enjoyment of sailing and the pleasures of socialising on the water that accompany it.

In honour of this lifestyle, the sailing yacht has been designed to be ideal for both quiet cruising and entertaining by combining the best advantages of both sailing and motor yachts.

With exterior styling and naval architecture by the renowned Ron Holland Design, this 32.4 metre ketch boasts a classically graceful silhouette and mixes vessel stability with the ability to travel at pace.

She is driven by 519-square metres of sailing area combined with an efficient hull and keel shape below the waterline.

Ron Holland Design was invited to create a large volume ocean cruising ketch capable of impressive sailing performance with a small crew.

Exterior design features include a convertible cockpit with sliding seating units for relaxing, dining, or dancing.

Below decks, the Kestrel 106 sleeps up to 10 guests in four cabins including a full-beam Master, double VIP, and two Guest cabins which can be specified as either doubles or twins and can include additional Pullman berths. Accommodations for four crew members are also provided.

Future owners are encouraged to personalise the overall interior design and layout to suit their individual tastes and can also specify preferred rigs and keel depths and configurations.

The Kestrel 106 is now available for purchase at a price of €7.5 million.

Kestrel Superyachts is managed by the Kestrel Syndicate, a UK group committed to enhancing experiences aboard luxury vessels. The company brought together designers, shipyard and yachting specialists to create the Kestrel 106.