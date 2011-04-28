Ron Holland designed this sophisticated vessel to provide discerning and aspiring sailors with a ‘delightful fast-cruising yacht’ which is ideal for both sailing and entertaining in complete comfort.

Commenting on the project, Managing Director of Kestrel Superyachts, Peter Cooke, said, “the aim was to design and create a beautiful, traditional yacht with the space to accommodate eight to ten family or friends in style, comfort and stability, mixed with fast-cruising capability and charm.”

The Ron Holland Kestrel 106 superyacht will offer flexible spaces for entertaining as a key attraction, whilst adopting the strap line of the Jaguar saloon cars of the 1950s to define the Kestrel 106– Space, Pace and Grace.

Managing Director of Watkins Superyachts, Captain Adrian McCourt explains, “the marketing team has dubbed the yacht, the ‘Both Worlds’ superyacht, for its unique combination of comfort and sailing performance whilst creating, space and pace, luxury and affordability, without compromise.”

The first Kestrel 106 superyacht is scheduled for delivery in summer 2011 and will be for sale with Watkins Superyachts for an asking price of €7.5 million, with building slots already reserved for future Kestrels.