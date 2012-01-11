Kestrel was designed by Ron Holland, harmoniously complemented with interior styling by McWhirter Morris and Kestrel Superyachts. The elegant 32.4m Kestrel specifically sets out to meet the desires of the entire family, not just the sailing enthusiasts among them.

Whilst every inch of her epitomises the sporting performance that Ron Holland is renowned for she also offers supreme stability, comfort and vast living spaces to ensure that non-sailing guests enjoy themselves in equal measure to the sailing enthusiasts.

Managing Director of Watkins Superyachts, marketing aide of Kestrel Superyachts, Adrian McCourt, commented on the delivery of the 106, “with first-class, experienced project management, the innovative yard has broken a centuries-old mould by building something that is truly international in both compliance and appeal. On earlier visits to the yard, I’d always believed in the project, but was bowled over by the quality of the near-finished vessel when I saw her during sea trials week.”

The first Kestrel 106 is for sale for €7.5 million and available for charter in the meantime.