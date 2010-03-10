Ketos looks like a state-of-the-art yacht that was built to traverse the seas no matter what the condition, holding straight lines paired with flowing designs at the aft.



The yacht was also designed to integrate high comfort levels and wide spaces, with harmonious views.

Designed by Italian naval architect Enrico Gobbi from T4 Design, Ketos’ hull and superstructure is conceptualised to be constructed of marine grade aluminium, making it light and aiding the 25 knots max speed she could achieve.



Ketos is a pure planing yacht available in two versions: the Skylounge trideck and Fly, which features an open main saloon and dining room.



The yacht's comfort originates from her vast interior spaces which are designed to utilise daylight through the multiple viewpoints and large vertical windows to make the most of the ocean views.

Ketos can sleep 10 guests across the large and luxurious motor yacht in an owners' cabin and four double guest cabins with an ultra-modern interior feel. Ketos can also accommodate seven crew members onboard.



With a projected range of around 2,000 nautical miles, the striking yacht will be able to withstand a solid journey.

Rossi Navi have also released two other designs alongside Ketos: the 46 metre classic and the 55 metre superyacht, which is a take on the ‘South’ motor yacht launched in 2008.

