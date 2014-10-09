We sat down with Kevin Merrigan, Director of Northrop & Johnson, at this year’s Monaco Yacht Show to hear his thoughts on the yacht brokerage market, and his ambitions for this year’s flagship Monaco event.

“Sales are significantly higher this time of year compared to last year, so we’re delighted,” he began by telling us.

“We’ve got several new brokers, a new marketing team which is partially an old marketing team ... we have the largest marketing department for a yacht brokerage in North America.

“One way to measure success is the people around us, and we have excellent, excellent people.”

