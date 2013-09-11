Read online now
Kingship & AXIS Unveil New Discovery 88 Motor Yacht

By Ben Roberts

Kingship is cooperating with the award winning studio, AXIS Group Yacht Design and designer Horacio Bozzo on a new motor yacht project – the Discovery 88.

Kingship has described the Discovery 88 as “a unique, timeless yacht of its own kind – a complete new formula in yacht measurement in length, width and waterline length for an 88-footer.”

Measuring 27-metres, the Discovery 88 is designed with a wide beam of 8 metres and a waterline length coming in at under 24 metres. This formula creates a voluminous interior space surpassing any 88-footer but the crew requirement still falls within the 24-metre rule because of her waterline length.

She holds a low maintenance cost as only a Captain and a deckhand are required to run the yacht under this category and the design combines a low maintenance cost with a large volume to capitalise on the influx of demand for explorers.

The spacious interior can accommodate 8 guests in ultimate comfort. The lower deck consists of a 24-square-metre full-beam master bedroom, 3 VIP staterooms of which one is also full-beam; and also a crew quarter for 4 separated from the guest area. It is rare for a yacht of her size to include 2 full-beam staterooms for her owners and guests, making her even more special compared to yachts of her kind.

A scale model will be on display at the Kingship stand (QD 20 at Darse Nord) Monaco Yacht Show between 25th and 28th September 2013.

