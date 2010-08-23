The latest Hydro Tec design to be finished for the Hong Kong shipyard is the HT116’, a brand new 35m Explorer Superyacht, the first of three models the Italian design company have been commission to create. The next two models in the series are a bigger yacht of 148 feet and a smaller one of 87, all sharing the same family orientated look.

The design of the HT116 Explorer features a spectacular flybridge with an extraordinary autonomy and modern exterior styling. This is the 165th Hydro Tec project commissioned by Kingship with the Chinese shipyard recently presenting the yacht at the Seoul boat show, gaining a lot of interest from the crowds.

Designed for long range cruises, the HT116 Explorer holds extensive water and fuel capacities alongside sturdy sea keeping ability in all conditions. With Hydro Tec in charge of her design, engineering and hydrodynamics, they have created the explorer with a classic full steel displacement hull and aluminium superstructure which creates good manevouerability and a generous amount of space inside.

The HT116’s performance is characterized by her excellent fuel efficiency through the use of dual 448kW Cat C18 Acert’s which power her hull through the water at a maximum speed of 13 knots or to a range of 7000nm at a cruising speed of 11.5 knots.

Holding four large guest cabins, the HT116 Explorer includes two luxurious VIP suites and two double cabins with three double cabins for the crew on the lower deck. On the main deck, from bow to stern, there is a full lounge, complete with dining room, kitchen and a enviably spacious owner’s suite. Through a small lounge and open space which features a Jacuzzi, her sundeck features a solarioum and dining area with both a bar and a barbeque for the idyllic evening entertainment venue. An inviting interior and generous layout are all connected through the decks with a stunning and useful elevator.

The HT116 Explorer was created through an agreement between Kingship Shipyard and Hydro Tec, leading to the development of three larger Explorer models, all destined for the global market. The first on the list for creating will be the HT116, followed by a larger 148 foot and then a smaller 87 foot vessel, all presented this September at the Monaco Yacht Show.