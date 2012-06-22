The dark blue hull and off white superstructure emerged from the shipyard and made her debut at the 2012 Hainan Rendezvous with YPI Asia. Her exterior lines take after the classical style of the 60s, and when paired with an interior design inspired by the minimalistic period of the late 90s, Star offers a style which truly appeals to all senses.

Star’s whole layout is set up uniquely, creating a smart and lean superyacht designed as a world cruiser with maximum comfort, space and functionality. Her main deck features the main saloon, with a cozy master’s suite separated from the guest area by a private office. This is to ensure privacy but avoid a sense of exclusion. Lower deck has four guest cabins, all uniquely designed with en-suite bathrooms. Two of the guest cabins have additional Pullman bed allowing a maximum of 12 guests on board.

Albeit her interior spaces are unlike most of those seen on yachts of this size, her real charm lies outside in the finer details. Star’s hull lines have everything connected to fuel efficiency, seaworthiness and ocean comfort. Low fuel consumption is noticeably due to the sleek lines. The high flared bow and full curved round bilge which ensure her guests and crew are comfortable and safe when the weather is less than favorable.

“[Star] is half a yacht and half an expedition yacht, this boat is designed to cruise worldwide,” comments Roger Liang, Managing Director of Kingship. “It has a very long range and will bring people around the world in great safety. The interior is ever changing, the lights are ever changing, the mood is ever changing and it is a very good boat for long distance and great pleasure.”

