Kingship on the Progression of the Chinese Market
After launching their new cooperation with Axis Group Yacht Design, Magic, and announcing the first exciting voyage of the 42m motor yacht Star, Roger Liang, Managing Director of Kingship, joined us at the Monaco Yacht Show to discuss the future of the leading Chinese shipyard and the region’s move closer to the yachting world.
Star made her way across Asia in June following her launch and debuted at the Phuket Yacht Haven before heading over to Penang and Singapore. Star is a true example of a long range, contemporary gentleman's yacht with spacious accommodations, a light and elegantly appointed interior, and space for up to 10 guests and 9 crew.
With the highly anticipated Green Voyager project in the final phases of construction, Kingship is a shipyard which is leading the change in Chinese HNWI culture through expert construction. For more information on the yard’s approach to yacht building, watch the above video.