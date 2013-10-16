Star made her way across Asia in June following her launch and debuted at the Phuket Yacht Haven before heading over to Penang and Singapore. Star is a true example of a long range, contemporary gentleman's yacht with spacious accommodations, a light and elegantly appointed interior, and space for up to 10 guests and 9 crew.

With the highly anticipated Green Voyager project in the final phases of construction, Kingship is a shipyard which is leading the change in Chinese HNWI culture through expert construction. For more information on the yard’s approach to yacht building, watch the above video.