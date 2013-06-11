Kingship Superyacht Star Embarks On Pacific Cruise
The newly constructed 42m Kingship superyacht Star will be embarking on a unique Pacific journey in order to visit some of the major Far Eastern cities.
Built by the acclaimed Kingship shipyard and designed and engineered by Vripack of The Netherlands, Star is a true example of a long range, contemporary gentlemen’s yacht with spacious accommodations, a light and elegantly appointed interior, and space for up to 10 guests and 9 crew.
Offered for sale through Denison Yacht Sales at $16,500.000, this cruise is in order to enable prospect buyers and yachting press to inspect and familiarize themselves with the superyacht.