Built by the acclaimed Kingship shipyard and designed and engineered by Vripack of The Netherlands, Star is a true example of a long range, contemporary gentlemen’s yacht with spacious accommodations, a light and elegantly appointed interior, and space for up to 10 guests and 9 crew.

Offered for sale through Denison Yacht Sales at $16,500.000, this cruise is in order to enable prospect buyers and yachting press to inspect and familiarize themselves with the superyacht.