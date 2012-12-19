As Green Voyager begins to take shape, Kingship tested her hull in the water for the first time. Tests were carried out to gauge buoyancy, trimming and her behaviour on the water as well the depth of her draft, confirming that she matches all aspects of the original design.

After her water tests, she was returned to the dry dock for weight monitoring so as to ensure no deviation in technical engineering data from calculation by the Naval Architect. The construction of Green Voyager has been smooth sailing thus far and her hull and superstructure is now ready for an inspection.

Green Voyager is scheduled to be delivered within another 12-15 months. Given her unique hull form, her volume, efficiency and speed have been enhanced substantially. Kingship and AXIS are proud to join forces in producing a 44 metre superyacht that carries all the features of a modern design and expectation. She could sleep up to 10-12 guests an 10 crews and will be built in accordance to RINA and MCA LY2.