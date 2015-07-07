Kiss is the second Dubois design to be built by Feadship and features a distinctively powerful and purposeful exterior design with a large bulwark window - measuring some 6.5 metres - generating a sporty ambience. With each superyacht project, space is a focal element, and the sense of openness is enhanced by the giant doors adjacent to the main entrance which slide out three metres each side.

The unusual accommodation layout, which makes the most of both the volume and interior space, with the entire upper deck dedicated to a private owner’s apartment, complete with a six-seat dining table on the aft deck and a comfortable saloon.

What’s more, is that a sunroof opens up to add to the light of the interior, creating an open and welcoming space. Adding to the al fresco pleasures include a sun-deck with Jacuzzi, a transom swim platform and a special underwater ‘play-pen’.

The capacious main-deck VIP suite occupies the forward section of the superstructure with spectacular sea views thanks to the glazed bulwarks.

All other guests are beautifully looked after, with three spacious twins and a double stateroom. There are four crew cabins, a special staff cabin and a captain’s cabin position near the raised pilothouse.

Kiss has transatlantic range and is powered by two 1,450hp Caterpillars, giving it a top speed of 16.5 knots and very economical cruising at 14 knots.